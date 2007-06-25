First iPhone queue spotted in New York

Queues for the Apple iPhone have begun already. The first iPhone campers were recorded setting up for Friday's launch of the iPhone outside Apple's 5th Avenue store in New York City. That's over 100 hours before the iPhone goes on sale.

According to reports , the first iPhone fan set up shop at 5am yesterday morning outside the New York store. There are no reports of queues yet from other US cities yet, but we're sure to see to see more over the coming few days...

The first person to queue for the iPhone appears to be a veteran launch-queuer, according to reports, with a street-sleeping campaign for the Sony PS3 already on his CV. A video of the iPhone fan (Greg Packer) in action can be viewed here .