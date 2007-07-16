Apple iPhone exceeds sales expectations

Apple shifted so many iPhones in its opening weekend that one analyst has had to keep revising his total sale predictions upwards ahead of Apple's Q1 results.

The latest numbers from Gene Munster at investment banking firm Piper Jaffray show that Apple sold 500,000 iPhones in just two days at the end of June. That's 300,000 more than the analyst's original guess, and 132,000 ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

These healthy bumps in numbers come on top of higher-than-estimated sales figures for the Apple Mac and iPod as well. Munster expects Apple to beat the 1.6 million Mac and 9.67 million iPod targets predicted by Wall Street.

This should put big, self-satisfied grins on the faces of the Mac faithful, as well as stock market investors. Apple is maintaining its "outperform" rating, with shares expected to fetch $160 (£80) apiece once firm numbers from Apple are released on Wednesday 25th July.