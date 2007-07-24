Trending
 

O2 offers Motorola Motorizr Z8 for free

By Mobile phones  

'Banana phone' latest addition to O2 contract phones

The Motorizr Z8 is being packaged with Motorola's S9 wireless headphones, worth £80

O2 has added the Motorola Motorizr Z8 to its range of contract phones and, if you're willing to shell out £35 a month on a contract, you can get it free.

The Motorola Motorizr Z8 - dubbed the 'banana phone' - has a two-way kick-slider mechanism that fits the phone around your face. It has 3G with HSDPA for high-speed data downloads and web browsing, and is a sophisticated smartphone powered by the Symbian UIQ operating system.

The Motorola Motorizr Z8 delivers an impressive multimedia performance - video record and playback is great, and its MP3 player is top notch. It can take MicroSD cards with up to 4GB capacity, too.

A 2-megapixel camera ticks the right boxes for imaging. And, as a bonus, the Motorola Motorizr Z8 is being packaged with Motorola's round-the-neck Motorokr S9 Bluetooth Stereo Headset , worth £80.

