Nokia takes RIM to court on three patent infringements

Nokia has filed a claim in a German court, noting that Research in Motion has infringed on three more of its patents.

Back in May, Nokia filed another case which involved 45 patent violations by HTC, Viewsonic and RIM – seven of which involved the BlackBerry manufacturer.

Foss Patents now reports that the Finnish firm is still on the patent war path, with the latest trio of patent infringements being filed at the Munich I Regional Court.

Rule of three

The patents in question are:

EP1474750 - "method and system for storing and transferring multimedia tags"

EP08040461 - "method and apparatus for updating the software of a mobile terminal using the air interface"

EP1148681- "method for transferring resource information"

For the moment, Nokia is only suing RIM in Germany, but this doesn't mean the Finnish firm won't consider taking the case elsewhere in the world.

According to Foss Patents, the odds are firmly stacked in Nokia's favour, as it owns considerably more patents than its Canadian counterpart – looks like RIM may need to take a trip to the bank.

From Foss Patents