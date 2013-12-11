Nokia readying a smaller Lumia 1520 to crush the Galaxy S4 mini

Nokia looks like it wants to cash in on the launch of the powerful Lumia 1520, with a mystery device codenamed RM-964 being spotted on an site monitoring Indian imports.

Nokia Power User spotted the device on Zauba, noting a device with a 5.2-inch screen and a price tag of 34,524 Rupees (around £340/$560/AU$617).

This puts it in line with rumours of a compact Lumia 1520; a quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU, 20MP camera and Full HD screen akin to the upcoming US-only Lumia 929.

Of course, while calling it the Lumia 1520 mini would make sense given the climate of making everything smaller, it would be interesting to see whether Nokia / Microsoft pushes this against the S4 mini or the full phone itself, given the larger screen.

Is Nokia the friend that's never on time?

The Nokia Lumia 1520 was the first Windows Phone 8 handset launched with a quad-core processor and full HD display, putting it right against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 in terms of size and power.

A smaller-screened quad-core brother would give Lumias something big to shout about, by setting it apart from the dual-core Windows Phone 8 devices that currently occupy the market and pushing it intoHTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and LG G2 territory, if it eschews the 'mini' product category.

As the RM-964 is still very much a rumoured device, we're unlikely to see it this year. Launches of theHTC One Two and the 64-bit Samsung Galaxy S5 will give the Nokia a real push. Is Nokia too late to the party?

It'll be interesting to see what happens, but more importantly, what would it be called?

Via PhoneArena