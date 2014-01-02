Nokia hasn't given up on Android yet

Talk of an Android-toting Nokia Normandy smartphone has been swirling around for the past few months, with recent reports suggesting the Finnish firm had ditched its Google orientated plans - but perhaps not.

Respected mobile leaker @evleaks tweeted this week "the reports of Normandy's death have been greatly exaggerated."

There's no other information attached to this post, but it does re-ignite the discussion round Nokia potentially looking at a second core operating system.

New developments

Since Nokia's acquisition by Microsoft the possibility of the manufacturer branching out from Windows Phone to other platforms such as Android seemed less likely.

We asked @evleaks to expand on the tweet, but all he could say was "there is still development going on."

Of course this doesn't mean that Nokia will be launching an Android handset any time soon, or at all, but it does suggest that it's playing around with other directions as Windows Phone uptake hasn't been overly stellar.

Saying that, the Windows Phone market share is growing, all be it slowly, and it's still some way off Android and iOS in terms of users, applications and functionality.