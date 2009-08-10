Nokia 5530 exclusive to Carphone Warehouse for 6 weeks

Nokia's budget touchscreen, the 5530 XpressMusic, will hit the streets as an exclusive at the Carphone Warehouse this week, but will only be such for just under two months.

According to Nokia Fanboy, which likes a bit of Nokia action, the retailer will then cede the deal to other networks and retailers as well.

As you already know, the price of the phone is just £130, which puts its nicely in line to be a big holiday seller for Nokia and The Carphone Warehouse.

Specs o'clock

Just to refresh the specs: we're seeing a 3.2MP camera, a 2.9-inch resistive touchscreen, a 3.5mm headphone jack and it's packing Symbian S60 5th edition.

That means for under £150 you're getting a touchscreen smartphone, which has to make sense to anyone in these credit crunched times.

Stay tuned for our full multi-page review, coming very shortly, when we'll be running you through the pros (many) and cons (some) in the next day or two.

Via Nokia Fanboy