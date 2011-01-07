New PlayStation Phone pictures are clearest yet

The time of the PlayStation Phone must surely be nigh, given this latest round of leaks which show off hardware and software that look pretty polished.

Nabbing some hands-on time with the handset, Chinese site IT168 has taken the clearest photos we've seen of Sony Ericsson's PlayStation Phone to date – possibly called the Xperia Play.

The handset pictured is running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), although it may not feature final-version software, but it does now seem to have Sony Ericsson's proprietary Android skin.

Videos also show that the gaming function of the handset is accessed via a PlayStation app in the menu, and games can be controlled either using the built-in gyroscope or the traditional PlayStation buttons.

New specs

We already knew about the 1GHz Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and the 512MB of RAM that the handset is packing.

One new addition to the spec line-up is the dual-microphones, which we're assuming have something to do with noise cancellation on calls.

The Xperia branding is also clearly visible on the new spy shots; the only question that remains now is when will Sony Ericsson make this puppy official?

Via SlashGear and Kotaku