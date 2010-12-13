Motorola Android 3.0 tablet specs leaked

The forthcoming Motorola Honeycomb tablet (you know, the one Andy Rubin showed off last week) has been detailed in pics and this time with possible specs from a forum poster.

The first Android 3.0 tablet was rumoured to be packed with some of the best tech available at the moment, and with a Nvidia Tegra 2 1GHz dual-core processor, it seems it just might be.

The tablet will come in both 7-inch and 10-inch variants, with 32GB of internal storage, a 5MP camera on the back (2MP on the front) and 512MB of RAM.

De-rezzed

The display will apparently be 1280 x 800 resolution, but whether that remains for both sizes is unclear.

Another forum has managed to nab some screenshots with the device it's calling 'pretty light' – this is one of the first times we've seen Android 3.0/Honeycomb up close and personal.

Okay, they're pretty poor, but they've been removed from the post and only a quick strip-out from Engadget has saved them for all to see.

It seems we've finally got a tablet-friendly Android OS with Honeycomb – we bet Samsung Galaxy Tab owners can't wait for the update.

From Howard Forums via Engadget and Recombu