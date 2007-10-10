Apple: No date set for French iPhone launch

The Apple iPhone will launch on 9 November in the UK and Germany, but it still unclear when it'll be France's turn

Although Apple has teamed up with France Telecom to sell the Apple iPhone in France, there's no set date for when the device will be launching on French shores.

The Apple iPhone is due to launch in the UK and Germany on 9 November, but Apple has "not announced any other country launch dates in Europe", an Apple spokesperson told Thompson Financial News.

Last week, France Telecom's CEO Didier Lombard said the firm had signed a contract with Apple to make Orange the French distributor of the Apple iPhone, and that the device would launch "during November".