Apple iPhone: all systems go

The Apple iPhone is still on course for its June launch after securing key regulatory approval in the US from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

FCC approval is a standard process for any mobile phone device released in the United States. The iPhone has passed the appropriate regulatory standards for RF radiation limits for its mobile communications, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth output, according to FCC documents.

The detailed FCC test report documents reveal little else about iPhone functionality or technology. Confidentiality reasons were cited for omitting details of other features.

Reports on the Apple iPhone receiving the green light from the FCC come shortly after a fake email reported by Engadget prompted fears of a delay. Reports of the email caused Apple shares to dip, although Apple swiftly moved to refute the claims and dismiss the warning as fake.