Samsung accused of trading on BlackBerry name

Telecoms Korea is reporting that Samsung 's latest attempt to crack the North-American smartphone market has drawn legal fire from Research In Motion ( RIM ), the maker of the original BlackBerry handset.

RIM has filed suit against Samsung in Los Angeles, accusing the company of trading on the BlackBerry name by calling its Windows Mobile 5.0 handset the BlackJack. The company is seeking damages as well as an end to the use of the BlackJack name, which it believes is misleading to customers.

The BlackJack is currently available only on the network of US carrier Cingular and costs around $200 (£102) with a new contract.