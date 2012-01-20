LG X3 with Android 4.0, Tegra 3 processor leaked

Photos of a new LG smartphone, codenamed the X3, have been unearthed complete along with a set of mightily impressive tech specs.

The 4.3 inch device will, according to Pocket-Now, come loaded with the quad-core Tegra 3 processor and a high resolution, 1280 x 720, 4.7-inch display.

The purported Android 4.0 device would also boast an 8-megapixel camera and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper and measure up at a super slim sub-9mm.

For those worried about the damage all that power and massive screen size could do to your chances of lasting through the day, LG is also said to be included a whopping 2000mAh battery.

NFC and 4G too

According to Pocket-Now the device will also boast an NFC chip, which we're hoping to see more of in 2012, as well as a 4G radio.

The device will be revealed, most likely under a different name, at Mobile World Congress, with a Q2 2012 release date in the works.

Via: Pocket-Now