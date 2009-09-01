LG shows off budget Viewty GW300

LG has been showing off the latest addition to the Viewty line up in France, with the Viewty GW300.

Although not officially launched by LG, the device is on show in French shops, bringing with it a 2MP camera, which is a little on the low side for the Viewty range, which traditionally has the best of LG's camera crop plugged into it.

It joins the range alongside the KU990 original Viewty (which has sold millions of units to date) and the high end cameraphone, the Viewty Smart, which brings an 8MP snapper.

It comes in at 115.5 x 61 x 12.8 mm, has a pretty basic TFT LCD screen with only 262k colours (most have 16 million these days) on a 2.4-inch widescreen.

Look on the positive side

On the plus side, it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable microSD memory to supplement the lame 10MB / 15MB of internal memory (sources are differing on the number) up to 8GB.

There's no 3G on board, no radio and a mere 900mAh battery, which is good for up to 400h standby time (if you kept it in an electrically sealed vacuum or something).

Word is it will be released sometime in the next quarter, although no UK release date has yet been given.

Via Mobile Phone Helpdesk / GSM Arena