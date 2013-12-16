LG G2's KitKat rollout has begun but most still face a long wait

LG reckons all LG G2s in Korea will receive the Android 4.4 KitKat update before December's end, but the rest of the world isn't half so lucky.

The company has begun the G2's KitKat roll out, bringing the latest version of Android to the handset in Korea, but says we'll have to wait until a later date to find out when the rest of the world will follow suit.

Although it's not specific about when the rest of us will see the software hit, it has suggested the not-very-soon date of March 2014 in the past.

The company's (translated) release also speaks of keeping the G2 up to date with future versions of Android, aiming to reduce the time between Google's software releases and the roll-out to the handset.

What's new, KittyKat?

LG released the G2 to much fanfare in late 2013, with its all-new button layout (volume keys on the back? madness) garnering a mixed response.

We like the handset here at TechRadar, though, awarding it 4.5 stars in our official LG G2 review.

The only real issue we had was with the overbearing LG-made UI - which may well be what's holding KitKat up too.