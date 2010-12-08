LG claims Optimus line-up won't get Android 2.3

LG has used its official Facebook page to announce that its Optimus line-up of smartphones – the LG Optimus One and Chic – won't be getting Android 2.3 as they don't have powerful enough processors.

LG, in a post, said about Android 2.3: "The Optimus line won't be getting the Gingerbread update because they have a 600MHz processor, and the minimum requirements for Gingerbread require 1 GHz processor. In other words: it's not possible to update the processor, unfortunately."

Power to the people

This is interesting as Google hasn't actually specified that there's a minimum processing power limit for its latest OS update.

Dan Morrill, an Android engineer confirmed this on Twitter, saying that: "There's no hard minimum processor requirement for Gingerbread. Trust me, if there were I'd know."

Obviously Android 2.3 relies on decent graphic capabilities, but it seems that LG has been lead to believe that its phones just don't have enough processing muscle.

HTC confirmed to TechRadar yesterday that its selected phones from its current line-up – which includes the Desire HD – will be getting an Android 2.3 update, but didn't specify precisely what phones would be getting it first.

