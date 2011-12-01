Leaked HTC Ville image hits the web

A new render of what is apparently the HTC Ville has stowed away aboard the good ship internet, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming handset's flashy stylings and slim chassis.

Although keeping the signature curved figure and unibody styling that HTC loves so much, the handset looks to be slimmer than the current crop of HTCs - previous rumours clock it in at 8mm thick, compared to the HTC Sensation XL's 9.9mm waistline.

Other inclusions we can glean from the pics include volume slider, soft buttons on the front, a microUSB slot, camera with single LED flash, 3.5mm headphone jack and a front-facing camera.

FlashVille

Previous spec leaks suggest that the HTC Ville will come populated with Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon processor, 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display and a 1,650 mAh battery.

It looks like a high-end device and although it doesn't apparently offer the highest-end specs, we reckon you'd be wise to expect to pay for a high-end device.

With HTC experiencing its first real wobble since it rose to prominence alongside Android, 2012 is set to be its comeback year - and launching the good looking HTC Ville alongside the quad-core HTC Edge at Mobile World Congress 2012 will surely be a good start.

From PocketNow