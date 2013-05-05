Is this mystery LG device the Nexus 5 or Optimus G2?

Photos of an unknown LG device have leaked on the web, with speculation suggesting it could be the rumored Google Nexus 5 or LG's own as-yet-unannounced Optimus G2 device.

The photo comes courtesy of prolific mobile leak-artist @evleaks and shows a buttonless smartphone, with a redesigned earpiece and an exceedingly slim bezel.

Not a lot else is known about the device, but with rumors abound that LG and Google are set to team up for another Nexus phone later this year, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if this was it.

The Korean company is also expected to update its Optimus G line later this year.

Either or neither

The leaked pictures follow reports late last week, which brought news of three different versions of the LG Optimus G2 devices showing up in benchmarking tests.

However, other reports on Friday increased speculation that Google and LG would continue their Nexus partnership with a new handset set to succeed the Nexus 4 in the autumn.

Quite honestly, this could be either device, but it could also be neither. We'll have to wait and see.

Via Pocketnow