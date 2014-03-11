iPhone 6 may be an iPhone 5C and iPod Nano hybrid

Rumours are swirling that Apple's iPhone 6 is set to be a phablet-sized handset, and according to the latest insider claim, the phone will be taking some design cues from the iPod nano.

The source is Japanese blog Macotakara, which has been on the money with several previous predictions, including its claim that the iPhone 5S would come with a dual LED flash.

Now it reckons that Apple has chosen 4.7-inch and 5.7-inch displays as final candidates for its next two phones, and in terms of design both will be a cross between the iPhone 5C and the seventh-generation iPod nano.

Criss-cross

The iPod nano comes in a range of colours but also has an anodized aluminium body, so don't start panicking that Apple's going plastic for its high-ender.

The sources claims that the 4.7-inch iPhone will measure 14 x 7cm and the 5.7-inch model at 16 x 8 cm. Both are said to have the same rounded back edges, volume and mute buttons as the iPhone 5C.

The final detail is that the larger handset will be 7mm thick, meaning the rear camera would have to protrude slightly, however the source says the phone could still be made thicker in order to stop that being the case.

While Macotakara has got a decent track record with its claims, we'd still advise a cautionary dose of salt with all of this.