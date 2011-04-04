iPhone 5 could feature 8MP Sony image sensors

Comments from Sony's CEO suggest that the iPhone 5's image sensor could be an 8MP Sony-made affair.

Speaking at a live Wall Street Journal event, Sir Howard Stringer was talking about the company's camera image sensor facility in Sendai, a town that was recently ravaged by the recent Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

According to 9to5Mac, he said something along the lines of, "Our best sensor technology is built in one of the [tsunami] affected factories. Those go to Apple for their iPhones… or iPads. Isn't that something? They buy our best sensors from us."

Isn't that something?

That is something. Especially since Apple hasn't actually used Sony sensors to date; a fact which has prompted speculation that we'll see an 8MP Sony image sensor hit the iPhone 5.

A rumour that the next iPod Nano will feature a camera has also been mooted and we'd hope that improved cameras will make an appearance on the iPad 3, given the low-megapixel count on the new iPad 2.

If Sony is indeed providing image sensors for the new iPhone 5, it could mean that there's some truth to the rumours of delays to the much-anticipated handset given the current crisis in Japan.

From 9to5Mac