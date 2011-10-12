iOS 5 now ready for download

Apple has put the new version of its operating system online, with iOS 5 now available for download.

The new software update brings a whole host of new features, including improved notifications, an upgraded camera application with the ability to use the volume key as a shutter button, and support for cloud streaming of your media.

Apple has already put the iCloud.com site online, and iTunes 10.5 has been made available for download (which you'll need to update your Apple device to iOS 5).

All and sundry

The new operating system will be available for all those iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad, iPad 2 and iPod touch (third and fourth gen) owners, and according to reports the new update really improves the performance of the older devices significantly too.

To get the update, simply fire up iTunes 10.5 (make sure you've upgraded) and check to see if there are any updates. You may need to restart your computer after downloading the new iTunes software and it's also a good idea to back up your phone before trying the new software.

Other than that, confirm the update and you'll be up and running! If you decide to take the plunge tonight, let us know in the comments below how you're finding iOS 5.