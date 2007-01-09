Bid for a Nokia phone signed by Brian Eno

Nokia is to auction off 10 limited-edition mobile phones signed by ex-Roxy Music star Brian Eno.

The Nokia 8800 Sirocco Brian Eno Signature Edition phones come in two colours: black and silver. Each is numbered and engraved with Eno's signature.

The money raised will go to two of Eno's favourite charities: the Keiskamma Aids Treatment Program and the World Land Trust - a conservation charity protecting rainforests and wildlife.

"I would like to thank the people who bid for these phones for helping towards solutions to two of the biggest problems facing the world: climate change and Aids," said Eno.

Bidding on the auctions, which are hosted by the US eBay site, started on Monday 8 January and runs until Monday 12 February.