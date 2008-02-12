I-mate Ultimate 9502: 3.5G, Wi-Fi, built-in GPS

Smartphone maker i-mate unveiled two new devices in its Ultimate range at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

First up is the i-mate Ultimate 9502, the new flagship model in the Ultimate range. It boasts faster-than-3G internet connectivity (HSDPA/HSUPA), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity, built-in GPS capabilities and a colour VGA display.

The 9502 runs Windows Mobile and offers integrated support for Direct Video Out, should you want to connect it to a monitor or projector to watch videos on a larger screen. Being able to run video conferencing calls and display presentations straight off the phone makes the Ultimate 9502 "a viable alternative to a notebook", i-mate said.

Meanwhile, the slimline i-mate Ultimate 8502 handset sports a full Qwerty keyboard, 2.6-inch touchscreen, Microsoft Office Mobile and built-in GPS.

Pricing and availability will be confirmed next month, i-mate said.