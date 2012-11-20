HTC: Apple settlement estimates 'very, very wrong'

HTC's CEO got upset at media reports that it was being forced to pay Apple top dollar in a settlement.

Peter Chou (the man who regularly hangs out with the likes of Dr Dre) was speaking at a Japanese product launch when he was asked about the mooted $6 - $8 (£3.50 - £5, AUS$5.5-7.5) figure HTC was paying Apple for each Android phone it sold.

"I think that these estimates are baseless and very, very wrong. It is a outrageous number, but I'm not going to comment anything on a specific number," said Chou.

"I believe we have a very, very happy settlement and a good ending,"

Thankfully not a 'happy ending'

The settlement revolves around a number of patents regarding the user interface and key standards within the use of a mobile phone from Apple or HTC, which even saw the Taiwanese firm's products banned on US shores for a short while.

However, HTC also asserted it held a number of patents which Apple was infringing upon during the same period.

The two brands haven't disclosed which patents have been shared or whether any cross licensing has gone on, but HTC hasn't changed its financial predictions for the fourth quarter after the deal was struck.