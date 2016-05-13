HTC 10 release date: where can I get it?

It's official – HTC has a new phone in the form of the HTC 10. The One and M monikers are both dead in the water and it's a brand new world for the Taiwanese company.

The phone comes with a top end spec and a gorgeous new metal design that is set to excite Android fans the world over. But how do you get your grubby mitts on one?

That's the question we've been asking all the UK's major phone networks and retailers to see where you can get it and here's what we've learnt so far.

HTC 10 price

HTC has now put orders live for its new phone and it's set to cost you £569.99 SIM-Free. Right now you can get 10% off the phone by entering the code HTC10. That'll bring it down to £512.99, but that's only for a limited time.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse may have missed its original release date, but the phone is now ready to buy from the retailer. Carphone Warehouse has the phone ready to go on the ID network as well as exclusively stocking the gold version of the phone. You can buy it SIM free for £569 or the deals begin at £40 a month.

Three

Deals from Three begin at £38 a month with an upfront cost of £49 and 1GB of data each month. If you want unlimited internet you'll have to spend £57 a month as well as £49 on day one.

EE

EE has the HTC 10 ready to buy now right now with its best-selling plan coming in with an upfront cost of £9.99 and a monthly cost of £50.99. For your money you'll get 4GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and calls.

O2

O2 has yet to share whether it will be stocking the HTC 10. We'll update here once we know more from the bubbly network.

Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed to techradar it won't be stocking the HTC 10 at this time. A statement from the network reads, "We are constantly reviewing our device portfolio but there are no current plans to range the HTC 10" suggesting it may come to the network eventually.

Other retailers

Tesco Mobile is stocking the HTC 10 with free deals start at £35.50 a month with 1GB of internet and heading up to £56.50 a month with 20GB.

Mobiles.co.uk is also stocking the HTC 10 with deals on O2 starting at £31 with a free phone and 1GB of internet each month.

You can buy the HTC 10 SIM-free from Unlocked Mobiles for £564.98, but you might as well just get it from HTC using the promo code at the top of the page.

We've also spoken to giffgaff and a number of other networks and retailers but it's all a bit quiet right now. We'll update here once we know more.

Check out our hands-on video review to see how the HTC 10 works.