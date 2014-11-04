Google's Android Lollipop source code is out in the wild

Google has started to make the source code to its latest version of Android open to all.

The company has begun the process of publishing the code, it its entirety, to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The next step is for Google to post updates in the Nexus device repositories for its hardware going back to the first Nexus 7 from 2012.

That means that Lollipop for the likes of the Nexus 5, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 will be soon available, joining the Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Nexus Player that will launch with the new OS.

'Roided out

Once the code is fully uploaded and available to view by the wider world, the bugs and issues will no doubt begin to drip feed back to the Android development team.

Given the amount of different devices running Android around the world, it often takes months for any new version to make it through the manufacturers and carriers down to the users.

That's not going to be helped by the size and scale of Android 5.0 - it arrives with over 5,000 new APIs and the brand new "Material Design" UI.

Via AndroidPolice