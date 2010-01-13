Google Nexus One sales 80x lower than iPhone?

Google's first phone, the Nexus One, has apparently sold only 20,000 units in its first week on sale.

The data comes from Flurry, the app analytics firm, which states that this number compares with 250,000 of the Motorola Droid (Milestone over in the UK) and 1.6 million iPhone 3GS in their respective first weeks on sale.

However, it's worth noting that a caveat is added due to Google's new method of distribution, selling direct to the consumer and no in-store contracts being offered by the network providers.

New model

This means there's been a lot less in the way of advertising and hype the way other top-level phones are promoted prior to going on sale, as well as less chance of customers becoming aware of the phone as they walk into a shop.

"As a product, the Nexus One boasts the most advanced Android OS to date as well as unique features, such as Google Voice and Google Maps," said Flurry according to Mobile-Entz.biz.

"However, potentially due to the heightened "promise" created by early buzz, the handset has ultimately fallen short on sales expectations."

Via Mobile-Entz.biz