Fujitsu and NTT Docomo partner on 5G trials

Fujitsu and NTT Docomo have announced that they are to work jointly on researching and running experimental trials on 5G mobile network technology.

The aim of the partnership is to develop 5G technology and to work towards standardisation. 5G is currently under review and is expected to roll-out to consumers around 2020.

The technology is being developed with the potential to handle over 1000 times the capacity currently available and data transfer speeds over 10Gbps in order to cater for the rapid increase in mobile communications traffic and Internet connected devices.

Increased potential

Under their agreement, Fujitsu and Docomo will develop and trial technology to increase the potential capacity of the small base stations used for providing network coverage in busy locations, such as train stations. Trials will begin this year.

Fujitsu already produces high-performance wireless base-stations that use some of the world's most efficient amplifiers. It is also developing "high-density wireless base stations" to support LTE-advanced networks.

From 2016, Fujitsu will also work on 5G standardisation initiatives. The firm previously took an active role in the industry's 3GPP standardisation efforts, in the LTE standards process and in the LTE-Advanced standardisation process.