Freeview app launches for iPhone

Freeview has launched an iPhone app 'designed to help viewers plan their TV viewing while on the go'

The Freeview iPhone app is essentially another listings app, allowing you to see what is being shown on the Freeview channels – plus the HD channels on the Freeview HD service.

"Features including a 'now and next' view and 'Top 10' channel list will make it easier to plan TV viewing and keeping up to date with the most popular channels," says Freeview's release.

"Users can reorder channels so favourites appear first and customise listing to a viewer's local region."

No record functionality

Of course, the technophile audience may well be pointing out that Sky's listing app also lets you set your PVR, or that other EPG apps have been available for some time.

Tim Hunt, Marketing Communications Director at Freeview said: "As Freeview HD rolls-out across the UK, viewers can plan their HD viewing wherever they are with our new Freeview HD TV guide app.

"The launch of this smart app will allow users to cut a quicker path to their favourite channels and get the most out of planning their TV viewing."

The Freeview app is free and available for all iPhone and iPod touch users to download from iTunes now.