Free games and movies for Xperia Z1, Z Ultra and Tablet Z owners

It seems the folks over at Sony are getting into the Christmas spirit a little early, announcing that owners of the Xperia Z1, Xperia Z Ultra and Tablet Z can get their mitts on a range of digital goodies.

In this digital party bag comes access to 10 games and 5 movies, all completely free. Sony's offer also includes a 60 day free trial to its Music Unlimited service, available to those that have yet to sign up.

As with any promotion, there are obviously some stipulations, like owning one of the three aforementioned devices.

Sony Xperia Z owners need not apply

This means that those with the older Sony Xperia Z handset in their pockets miss out on the digital love sharing.

If, however, you are lucky enough to own an Xperia Z1, Xperia Z Ultra or Tablet Z, picking up the offer is as simple as going through the Xperia Privilege app.

There are a few games titles from PlayStation Mobile, such as Hungry Giraffe, Tokyo Jungle Mobile and Ten By Eight, and some movie blockbusters including Elysium and The Amazing Spider-Man.

With a lot of competition coming from the five-star iPad Air and the superb HTC One and Samsung Galaxy Note 3, this could give Sony a much needed edge in the run up to December 25.

