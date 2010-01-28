Firefox for Android ready for Feb launch?

Mozilla looks likely to be unveiling its Firefox for Mobile browser on the Google Android platform soon.

Camp-firefox.de is stating that the first version of the program will be coming next month, although it will only be in beta.

Firefox for Mobile offers a number of upgraded features over the current WebKit-based browser on Android phones, such as tabbed browsing and synchronisation with your desktop browser and bookmarks.

Ready to go?

According to reports, a majority of the work is already complete on the software, and given the potential for Android in 2010, a browser version for this platform makes sense.

Firefox for Mobile is already available for the N900 and selected Windows Mobile phones, but not as a full download in all cases as yet.

Via AndroidSpin and Camp-firefox.de