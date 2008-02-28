English mobile phone 'newspaper' for Olympics

Are you going to the Chinese Olympics this year? If so, read all about it on your phone

China has launched its first mobile phone newspaper for English speakers in the country. Called China Daily Mobile News, it will be produced by the China Daily newspaper in conjunction with China Mobile and sent as multimedia text messages.

The mobile newspaper will have two issues per day; one in the morning and one in the evening. The paper will feature news ranging from politics to sport and showbiz.

In August, China will begin hosting its first ever Olympic Games, which will take place in Beijing. The country is expecting over three million visitors during the games, the majority of whom will have some grasp of the English language.