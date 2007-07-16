Trending
 

Apple picks European iPhone partner

By  

Leak looses rumour torrent

null

It looks like Apple has already chosen at least one of its mobile partners for the European launch of the iPhone - and it's a leak on the network's website that has given the game way.

Yes it appears that T-Mobile is Apple's German partner or choice, at least according to some of the company's German visitors who briefly - very briefly - saw a reference to the iPhone on its website.

There's nothing conclusive here mind - it's just the word 'iPhone', after all - but it's been enough to set off the iDroolers again, Tech.co.uk included.

Naturally T-Mobile is still denying everything, but we know an Apple-related faux-pas when we see one - Apple's been prone to a few inadvertent product info leaks on its own site from time to time.

You can see what all the fuss is about over at Focus Online , which has screen grabs of the actual iPhone reference from the T-Mobile site.

See more news