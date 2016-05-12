Bye-bye bezels: The front of the iPhone 7S could be all screen

We haven't even got the iPhone 7 yet but that hasn't stopped rumors about the iPhone 7S and from what we're hearing it could be far more exciting than Apple's upcoming flagship.

Apple blogger John Gruber shared some "scuttlebutt" about the phone on his Daring Fireball podcast, claiming he'd heard that "the entire face will be the display. And the Touch ID sensor will be somehow embedded in the display. The front-facing camera will somehow be embedded in the display. The speaker, everything. All the sensors will somehow be behind the display."

That means no more big bezels above and below the screen, just a single pane of glass covering the whole front of the phone.

It sounds like a hugely ambitious plan, so much so that we can't help but be sceptical that we'd see this as soon as next year, but Gruber is a respected Apple blogger, so he's unlikely to make the claims if he didn't have some faith in his sources.

Backed up by rumors

There's evidence for them too, as it's previously been rumored that Apple could build Touch ID into the screen at some point in the future. Apple is also rumored to be switching to OLED displays for the iPhone 7S, which would remove the need for backlighting and thereby potentially allow Apple to shrink the bezel.

Even so, this latest rumor seems a bit of a stretch, but it would make for a hugely exciting handset if it did pan out.

We've also heard that the iPhone 7S Plus could have a glass back and a 5.8-inch screen, which, if it truly is bezel-less, could mean Apple will fit it into roughly the same size handset as the iPhone 6S Plus.

Whether or not it comes with a form-filling screen the iPhone 7S is largely expected to sport a very different design to the iPhone 7, which by the sounds of things will look a lot like the iPhone 6S, despite the likelihood of a new number in the name.

Apple doesn't usually change things up so much with 'S' models though, so it's possible that it will jump straight to the iPhone 8 in 2017.