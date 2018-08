Ah, it's the age old festival debate: rinse your battery or brag efficiently on social networks about what an amazing time you're having?

EE just upped the stakes by confirming that it'll be providing 4G at Glastonbury this year. Maybe invest in a top-up charger and some comprehensive phone insurance before you go, yeah?

More blips!

We bet that the rest of our blips look good on the dancefloor.