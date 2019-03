Apple has released iOS 6.1.4 for iPhone 5, which brings an updated speakerphone profile to the fifth Apple phone.

That's all Apple is willing to admit to in this update, although with it weighing in at 11.5MB we'd expect there'll be some other bug fixes and the like included too.

Via 9to5mac

