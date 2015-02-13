Apple just gave you a reason to not buy a 16GB iPhone

Apple has bumped up the size limit of iOS apps from 2GB to 4GB, it's confirmed to developers.

This is to "provide a more complete, rich user experience upon installation", said Cupertino. The 2GB limit has been in place since the App Store launched in 2008, so the impact of this is going to be pretty significant.

It's especially good news for gamers who have been hankering for some more substantial titles on Apple's platform; Google pushed the Android app limit up to 4GB back in 2012.

However, the cellular network delivery size limit will stick at 100MB, so anything above that is still going to demand a WiFi connection - probably for the best.