Android KitKat is rolling out to Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 now

Google has begun the great Android 4.4 KitKat dissemination, with the software hitting Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 devices over the air.

Until now, only the freshly-launched Nexus 5 handset could boast the latest version of Android, which bundles messaging into Google Hangouts and pushes Google Now to the fore.

The Nexus 7 (both the 2012 and 2013 versions) and Nexus 10 will be getting the update imminently, although it'll be exclusive to the Wi-Fi only models for now.

Soon

The Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 with mobile data will be getting the update "soon", Android's Google+ page claims.

The roll-out is likely to be staggered, so don't be alarmed if your Nexus 7 or Nexus 10 is still languishing on an earlier iteration for now.

Some users report that a couple of features are missing from the Nexus 7 and 10 version of KitKat - the Google Experience Launcher is gone from the home screen, replaced instead by the horizontal black bar at the bottom of the homescreen of yore.