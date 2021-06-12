Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream: how to watch French Open 2021 final for free and from anywhere

Their paths to the top could barely be more different, but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova's careers converge at one of the biggest stages of all. It's the stuff of dreams for the world No. 32 and 33, so read on as we explain how to watch the French Open final online and get a Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

Great things were expected of Pavlyuchenkova from an early age, and after junior dominance and a promising start to her professional career, nobody imagined it would take 15 years for the Russian to make it past the quarter-finals of a major.

It's taken a record 52 attempts for Pavlyuchenkova to reach a grand slam final, and it's difficult to comprehend the mental strength it required to keep trying amid all the talk of unfulfilled potential.

Since 2000, meanwhile, only Bianca Andreescu has reached a major final after fewer grand slam main draws than the five Krejcikova has required. The 25-year-old Czech had been written off as a doubles specialist, but she's proven her critics wrong in spectacular fashion, beating a roll call of contenders in Karolína Plíšková, Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens, Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari in a three-hour epic.

Has anyone had a tougher route?

Who will get their hands on the glistening Suzanne-Lenglen Cup? Watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream guide to watch French Open 2021 tennis online today.

Who has a free Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream in 2021?

Roland Garros is free-to-air in some countries around the world, which means you can watch the French Open final for free!

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service

France - France TV Sport

Australia - Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. Just read on to find out how using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favorite streaming services with you wherever you are - right now, ExpressVPN is the way to go.

How to watch a Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic French Open coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova from anywhere

How to watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova FREE: live stream French Open final in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova for FREE on ITV4, with the French Open final set to get underway at 2pm BST. ITV's coverage starts at 1.30pm. You can also get a FREE French Open final live stream via the channel's ITV Hub platform. Just make sure you have a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova: live stream French Open final FREE in Australia

Tennis fans Down Under can watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a French Open final live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. The French Open final is set to get underway at 11pm AEST on Saturday evening, with coverage starting on 9Gem at 10.30pm. You can also tune in via Stan Sport, which is streaming streaming Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova along with every remaining match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a French Open final live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova: live stream French Open final 2021 in the US

In the US, you can watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova on NBC, with the match set to get underway at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a French Open final live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, fear not. You have a few options. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV

Blue package costs just $35 a month and includes NBC. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova: watch French Open final online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova on TSN, with the French Open final set to begin at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. TSN's coverage gets underway at 8am ET / 5am PT. TSN is your home for all of the big Roland Garros action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream the French Open final if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova: live stream French Open final in New Zealand