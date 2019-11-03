Patriots vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 9 of the 2019-20 NFL season and this weekend you’ll get to see the New England Patriots go up against the Baltimore Ravens. This is a game you won’t want to miss as both teams will be fighting to keep their winning streak alive as the Ravens have won their last three games and the Patriots have won their last eight. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Patriots vs Ravens live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens - when and where? The New England Patriots will face off against the Baltimore Ravens today at the 70,000+ M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Kick-off time is set for 8.20pm local time, so that’s 5.20pm PT, 12.20am GMT or 10.20am AEST on Monday.

New England has been unstoppable this season and in the eight games they’ve played so far, the team has defeated the Steelers, Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Redskins, Giants and the Browns. Will last year’s champions be able to keep up the momentum today or will the Ravens be the team to end the Patriots’ winning streak? New England currently has the best defense in the league but its offense has been stagnant at times. Whichever way today’s game goes, at least the Patriots will have a chance to rest as the team has their bye week during week 10.

While Baltimore may not be undefeated, the team already has a solid track record this season. The Ravens won their first two games against the Dolphins and the Cardinals before losing to the Chiefs and the Browns during weeks 3 and 4. However, they did manage to turn things around and the team will go into today’s game off a three game winning streak after defeating the Steelers, Bengals and Seahawks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken the Ravens to a whole other level and the team leads the league in rushing yards this season while also being number two in total yards per game. Will the Ravens finally take the Patriots down a notch?

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Ravens fan in Baltimore or just want to tune in to see today’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Patriots vs Ravens from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Patriots vs Ravens game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Patriots vs Ravens online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Patriots vs Ravens in the US for FREE

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Patriots vs Ravens game starting at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Having a hard time justifying the price of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. You’ll find a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Patriots vs Ravens in the UK

If you’re an avid American Football fan that wants to follow your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass . It should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! Alas, this one hasn't been selected to be shown to UK viewers on Sky Sports . Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans looking to watch the Patriots vs Ravens game on their TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to watch the game online or on mobile (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s Patriots vs Ravens game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Patriots vs Ravens in Australia