Patriots vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online from anywhere

The Eagles' rookie head coach Nick Sirianni is kicking off a new era in Philly after the dismissals of Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz. There's nobody better to learn from than Bill Belichick, though Sirianni will be hoping the old master goes easy on new QB1 Jalen Hurts. Read on as we explain how to get a Patriots vs Eagles live stream and watch the NFL preseason game online from anywhere.

The Pats started their preseason in the best possible way after the disappointment of the previous campaign, where they missed out on the playoffs for the first time in over a decade and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000.

Rookies Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson caught the eye as New England beat Washington 22-13, and it'll be intriguing to see him in action again considering Cam Newton's recent struggles.

The Eagles didn't enjoy quite as happy a start, going down 24-16 against the Steelers. But Hurts' performance was promising, and there were some very encouraging signs from Quez Watkins, who looks like he's ready to go after a quiet rookie season.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Patriots vs Eagles online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Stream NFL without cable with Sling TV

Get your first month for only $10 now. With the game being shown on NFL Network tonight, cord cutters can watch with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Blue now and shave a mighty $25 off the usual monthly price, while also scoring access to Fox, CNN, NBC, TNT, Comedy Central and 20+ more channels.

View Deal

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Patriots vs Eagles from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Patriots vs Eagles in the US

Today's Patriots vs Eagles game is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. So if you have access to that channel on your cable package, you're good to go! How to watch Patriots vs Eagles FREE without cable If you haven't already got NFL Network as part of your cable package, you'll need to get an over-the-top streaming service with the channel to stream the game. Great-value streaming service Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers NFL Network and local Fox and NBC/NBC Sports channels in most major markets, for just $35 a month - but right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. The combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $50 a month. The costlier (but more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan includes all of the channels you require for preseason NFL live streams and beyond. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial. That means you can watch today's Patriots vs Eagles game 100% free, if that's what you decide.

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Patriots vs Eagles game kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT in Canada, and it's being live streamed on DAZN, which offers every single 2021/22 NFL game. Better still, it's an absolute steal - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, an ongoing free DAZN trial deal currently lets you try the service free - essentially mean you can watch a free Patriots vs Eagles live stream. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FREE Eagles vs Patriots live stream UK: how to watch NFL 2021 online

Anyone in the UK can tune into the Patriots vs Eagles game FREE via NFL Game Pass where all preseason coverage is available at no charge. You'll need to register for the free Game Pass tier, but that's it - you don't have to put down a credit card or anything else. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles FREE: live stream NFL preseason game in Australia