Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

Week 4 of the 2019-2020 NFL season is here and this weekend we’ll get to see the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills. This is a game you don’t want to miss as both of these AFC East teams are currently undefeated. Luckily we’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Patriots vs Bills live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills - when and where? The New England Patriots will square off against the Buffalo Bills today at the 70,000+ New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm BST or 3am AEST.

Last weekend, the Patriots faced off against the Jets and earned their third victory in a row this season with a final score of 3-0. While the Jets are certainly an underdog, Bill Belichick’s Patriots have been playing exceptional defense and the team has not allowed a single offensive touchdown throughout the first three weeks of this season. Could the Buffalo Bills put an end to this streak?

As the defending NFL champions, the Patriots performance so far this year is to be expected. However, the same thing can’t be said about the Bills. The Bills are also going into today’s game 3-0 but their successful run has taken some national media by surprise. Last week the team took on the Cincinnati Bengals in front of a sold out New Era Field crowd and managed to win the game 21-17 thanks to Frank Gore’s 1 yard run for a touchdown with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Bills fan in Buffalo or just want to see the two teams currently tied for first place in the AFC East face off, we’ll show you how to live stream the Patriots vs Bills from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Patriots vs Bills game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Patriots vs Bills online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Patriots vs Bills in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will stream the Patriots vs Bills at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also be showing today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Finding it hard to justify the cost of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to help make things easier for cord cutters.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream the Patriots vs Bills in the UK

If you’re interested in watching every single NFL game this year or just want to follow your team all the way to the Super Bowl, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! While Sky Sports is showing quite a few American football games this season, the network won’t be showing the Patriots vs Bills game today so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

TSN may be the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada but unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Patriots vs Bills game. Luckily, the streaming service DAZN is and it will begin its coverage of today’s game starting 12pm ET. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch today’s game online, on mobile and even on your favorite streaming devices since the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch today’s Patriots vs Bills game.

