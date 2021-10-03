Paris-Roubaix live stream 2021: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling race from anywhere

Ready, sett, go! Not-so-fondly nicknamed L'enfer du Nord (The Hell of the North), Paris-Roubaix is the cobbliest, most-storied and, in the minds and behinds of many, the most brutal of the Classics. It's back after a one-year hiatus and we're here to explain how to get a 2021 Paris-Roubaix live stream today and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are.

Paris-Roubaix tends to be a mucky affair at the best of times, but with steady rain expected before and during the event, this one could get seriously messy.

Defending champion Philippe Gilbert is one of five former winners in contention, alongside Peter Sagan, John Degenkolb, Greg Van Avermaet and Niki Terpstra, but the greatest weight of expectation lies on the shoulders of Wout van Aert, who missed out on the rainbow jersey at the Road World Championships.

It's the toughest one-day race on the calendar and one of the final events of the season, so read on for everything you need to know to watch a Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream online

There are plenty of ways to watch a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream, with SBS On Demand showing all of the action in Australia.

If you fancy your cycling coverage with some European flavour, free UCI Road World Championships coverage is also available via France 3 in France, Sporza in Belgium, Rai in Italy and RTVE in Spain.

And if you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage...

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Paris-Roubaix but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the SBS website or app

2021 Paris-Roubaix live stream: how to watch online in the UK

Cycling fans based in the UK are spoilt for choice, with Paris-Roubaix set to be shown live by Eurosport, GCN+, and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year; the GCN+ streaming service also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year; and the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Coverage of the men's race starts at 10am on Sunday. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2021: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Both the women's and men's races are being shown on SBS Viceland, which means that viewers can live stream the Paris-Roubais action on the free-to-use SBS On Demand. Coverage of the men's race starts at 9pm AEDT on Sunday evening. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Alternatively, you can tune into the race with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to live stream Paris-Roubaix 2021 online in the US

Peacock TV recently replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, and it's showing both the women's race and the men's race in the US. The men's race starts at 5am ET / 2am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month - or $10 per month for the commercial-free service. The women's race is also being shown on the GCN+ streaming service, which costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 annually. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch 2021 Paris-Roubaix: live stream cycling in Canada