Parallels Desktop runs GTA 5 flawlessly on my MacBook, and it’s on sale for Prime Day

A lot of people are under the impression that you're simply unable to game on a Mac, but that's not the case. While you can buy a game from the App Store or a storefront, Parallels Desktop goes one step further.

Parallels Desktop effectively lets you run Windows on your Mac alongside macOS. You can then load up Steam, for example, and download games just as you would on a PC, and Apple Silicon chips such as the M2 will do the heavy lifting to let you play Sonic Generations, Elden Ring and lots more.



And thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal that ends later today, you can do it for a knockdown price in both the US and UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Parallels Desktop deals in your region.)

Parallels Desktop Pro: $99.99 $74.99

If you need to quickly use an app exclusive to Windows, you can easily launch Parallels to do just that. It's also a great way of playing games that are unavailable on the Mac, so if you want to play God of War on your new M2 MacBook Air, Parallels is for you.

Parallels Desktop: £69.99 £59.49

Granted, you can get a dedicated gaming device such as the Steam Deck and play Red Dead Redemption 2 on the go. However, having that and other games within one app on your Mac – as long as you have the storage for them – is a more appealing option.

Games such as Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain and Metro Exodus work flawlessly on an M1 Pro MacBook Pro – and with the M2 chip powering the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, it wouldn't be a surprise to see even better results from these and other games in the future.

At $20 off the standard price, you get a lot of bang for your buck. Parallels Desktop enables you to run Windows apps alongside macOS apps.

If you're a student, for example, and you need to look at Linux, you can also do it here, and there's a straightforward process from finding the disk image, to booting up to a Linux desktop in a window.

Regardless, if you're looking at an upgrade for your Mac and you want to play games on it between work, Parallels Desktop is an ideal choice that lets you try out some games on your Steam library.

