Panthers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL week 15 game online from anywhere

Aaron Rodgers on a Saturday night. What could possibly be better? And things could hardly be better for the Packers too, who have just wrestled the NFC's No. 1 seed from the Saints, who lost to the Eagles last time out, and should tighten their grip on that precious first-round bye this weekend. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Panthers vs Packers live stream today and watch NFL Saturday Night Football online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Panthers vs Packers live stream The Panthers vs Packers game kicks off on Saturday, December 19 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Full NFL Saturday Night Football live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the aid of a good VPN.

This has all the makings of another excellent weekend for Green Bay fans, who wrapped up the NFC North by defeating the Lions last weekend. The Panthers are on a dreadful run of seven defeats from their last eight games, and New Orleans, their closest rivals for the NFC's top seed, are set to face Kansas City tomorrow.

Rodgers was once again a joy to watch against Detroit, throwing three touchdown passes but also rushing for another, and Davante Adams was once again unstoppable. The Green and Gold's awesome wide receiver leads the league in receiving touchdowns, despite having had to sit a couple of games out through injury.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have only pride to play for, and they've not been doing a particularly good job of that either. They threatened a comeback against the Broncos last weekend, but had ultimately lost the game before the start of the fourth quarter, their defense having made things far too easy for Drew Lock, who threw a career-high four touchdown passes.

Rodgers is a different beast entirely, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Panthers vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are for this Saturday Night Football game.

How to watch the Panthers vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Panthers vs Packers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Panthers vs Packers game is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. How to watch Panthers vs Packers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch tonight's game without paying a penny. One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Panthers vs Packers game.

Panthers vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Panthers vs Packers clash kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Panthers vs Packers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Packers vs Panthers live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

You can watch the Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers in the UK on Sky Sports. Kick-off is set for 1.15am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with coverage starting at 1am on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. If you don't have a Sky package, fear not - there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Packers vs Panthers UK live stream. The first is Sky's own streaming service, Now TV, which has recently price slashed the cost of a 1-month Sky Sports Pass down to just £25! It normally costs £33.99, so it's a genuine bargain. Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend's biggest NFL games, including the Packers vs Panthers - which kicks off at 1.15am in the UK. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Packers vs Panthers: live stream the NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Packers vs Panthers game, which is scheduled to start at 12.15pm AEDT on Sunday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Packers vs Panthers game, too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (such as Sky).