Packers vs Vikings live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

The race to the playoffs continues and on Monday Night Football this week you’ll get to see the Green Bay Packers face off against the Minnesota Vikings. This is a game you won’t want to miss as these two NFC North rivals have a lot on the line. The Packers can clinch the division with a win while a win for the Vikings will earn the team a playoff spot. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Packers vs Vikings live stream regardless of where in the world you are and today’s game is even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings - when and where? The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at the 65,000+ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kick-off time is set for 7.15pm local time, so that’s 8.15pm ET, 5.15pm PT, 1.15am GMT or 12.15pm AEDT on Tuesday.

Green Bay is going into today’s game 11-3 after losing to the Eagles in week 4, the Chargers in week 9 and the 49ers during week 12. The Packers have won their last three games against the Giants, the Redskins and the Bears. The team is also back in the playoffs for the first time in three years following last Sunday’s 21-13 victory over their rival the Bears. While they may already have a spot in the playoffs, a win over the Vikings would mean that the Packers will take home the NFC East Title. Will Green Bay be able to beat the Vikings on their home turf?

Minnesota on the other hand is going into today’s game 10-4 after losing to the Packers in week 2, the Bears in week 4, the Chiefs in week 9 and the Seahawks in week 13. Last Sunday the Vikings destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10 thanks to four field goals from placekicker Dan Bailey and two touchdowns from running back Mike Boone. If Minnesota can defeat the Packers today and the Bears in week 17, then the team will be able to claim the NFC North. A win today though will guarantee the team a spot in the playoffs. Can the Vikings turn the tide today after losing to the Packers in week 2?

Whether you’re a Packers fan in Green Bay, a Vikings fan in Minnesota or just want to see the top two teams in the NFC North battle it out in the race to the Super Bowl - we’ll show you how to get a Packers vs Vikings live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Packers vs Vikings game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Packers vs Vikings online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Packers vs Vikings in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you can watch this NFL game as it airs on ESPN . The network will show today’s Packers vs Vikings game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Vikings vs Packers live in the UK

If you want to watch the 2019-20 NFL season in its entirety or just want to see if your favorite team can go all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game. American football fans in the UK will also be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will show the Packers vs Vikings game on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 1am GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

NFL fans in Canada will be able to watch today’s Packers vs Vikings game on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. However, if you’d rather watch this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Packers vs Vikings.

Live stream Packers vs Vikings in Australia for free