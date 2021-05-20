Pacers vs Wizards live stream: how to watch NBA Play-In game online from anywhere

The NBA Play-In Tournament heats up tonight, as the Pacers and the Wizards go toe-to-toe at the Capital One Arena. The prize? The Eastern Conference's final playoff spot... and a date with the top-seeded 76ers. Bittersweet as that may be, it sure beats starting the off season already. Read on as we explain how to get a Pacers vs Wizards live stream and watch the NBA Play-In 2021 game online from anywhere.

The game is poised beautifully, with Washington going 3-0 against Indiana in the regular season, netting more than 130 points each time. However, the Wizards lost their magic touch against the Celtics in this week's 7/8 game, with star man Bradley Beal looking noticeably uncomfortable throughout as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

The momentum is very much with the Pacers, who destroyed the Hornets on Malcolm Brogdon's timely return to the fold, running out 144-117 winners. But even if Beal isn't quite firing on all cylinders, Nate Bjorkgren's men need to be wary of Russell Westbrook.

The Pacers couldn't find a way to slow the Wizards' point guard down in their regular season match-ups, though they can always count on their very own sorcerer, Domantas Sabonis, to step up to the plate.

Only one team can make it through, so read on as we explain how to watch the Pacers vs Wizards online and get an NBA Play-In live stream from anywhere.

How to watch NBA Play-In games from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Pacers vs Wizards game online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the NBA Play-In tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

Pacers vs Wizards live stream 2021: how to watch the NBA Play-In game online

TNT is showing the Pacers vs Wizards game, which tips off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you have TNT as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the Play-In game directly through the TNT website by logging with the details of your provider. For those without cable, there are plenty of ways to watch TNT online, too. The most affordable is Sling TV, where you can watch TNT programming with either a Sling Blue or Sling Orange subscription. Another great option for basketball fans is fuboTV, which offers TNT, but also ESPN, NBA TV and ABC - all of which you need to watch the NBA Play-In and NBA playoffs.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: live stream NBA Play-In basketball in the UK

Sky has the rights to the NBA in the UK, so you can watch the Pacers vs Wizards game on Sky Sports. It's a late start though, with tip-off set for 1am BST in the early hours of Friday morning (or late on Thursday night). Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch Pacers vs Wizards: live stream NBA Play-In in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Pacers vs Wizards game on TSN, which is the home of all of the NBA Play-In action. The game tips off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming, an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money, and the very Canadian problem of all stated pricing being before tax. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream NBA Play-In coverage just like they would at home.

Wizards vs Pacers live stream 2021: how to watch NBA Play-In online in Australia

Basketball fans Down Under can live stream the Wizards vs Pacers game online through slick streaming platform Kayo, with tip-off set for 10am AEST on Friday morning. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can also watch the big game on ESPN. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA Play-In live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.