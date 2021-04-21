Outriders players affected by inventory wipe could get 'better quality' items

Square Enix has details its restoration plans for those affected by the Outriders inventory wipe bug.

Detailing the plans on Reddit, the publisher said that it plans to restore the items of those affected by the bug – with restored items having the same attribute combinations, but with added 'God Roll' values.

"This means that these items will be at least the same if not better quality than the originally lost items," Square explained.

These restored items will Items be "granted at the character’s highest available equip level" and will take both World Tiers and Challenge Tiers into consideration.

It remains unclear when these restoration plans will roll out, with Square Enix saying it's working to an "ASAP schedule".

"We had hoped to provide an exact date for this today, but we do need a bit more time to make sure that the process is running precisely as intended, Square explained. "When running operations of this scale on our database, we want to ensure that there are no instances where a restoration could have a continued significant negative effect on individual players, or the population as a whole."

What's being restored?

Square Enix has apparently identified three different groups of Outriders players: unplayable characters with an invalid inventory (Group A), characters that do not have an invalid Inventory but who have lost gear (Group B), and players that do not have an invalid Inventory and who have not lost gear (Group C).

While there are no restoration plans for Group C, the publisher outlined its plans for Groups A and B.

Group A will have all items, regardless of rarity, that were equipped at the time of the wipe restored. All legendary items will also be restored, while non-legendary items restored will be capped – with the 20 previously acquired items that were in your inventory being restored.

For these items, "first prioritization [will be] based on rarity (descending from Epic rarity) and second prioritization based on date acquired". In addition, "all fully completed Accolades will be restored if you previously reached the final tier of said Accolade", while interim tiers and progress towards Accolade tiers won't be recovered.

Group B will have up to 20 legendary items that were in their inventory restored and their fully completed Accolades restored but, like with Group A, progress towards Accolades cannot be recovered.

More details are available here.

What is the Outriders inventory wipe bug?

The Outriders inventory wipe bug was a dreaded glitch that some players have experienced, which saw players losing all of their inventory gear.

Following the first big Outriders patch earlier this month, which aimed to fix some of the sci-fi shooter's other major issues, the bug appeared to become more prevalent. Finally, the bug was (mostly) fixed last week thanks to a new patch, but those affected still haven't had their lost items restored.

The restoration plans by Square Enix aim to address that issue, restoring most of the items players lost. How long affected Outriders players will have to wait for this restoration though is still unclear.