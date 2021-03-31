Organizations are turning to cloud VPN services to support continued remote work

In an effort to further support their employees working from home, Organizations are migrating their VPN services to the cloud according to new research from NetMotion.

To compile its new “The Journey to SASE” report, the firm surveyed 750 leaders working in IT, security and networking across five geographical markets and eight sectors. Respondents shared their insights, familiarity and experience with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and other network security topics.

We've built a list of the best business VPN solutions around

These are the best Windows 10 VPN services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best Mac VPN

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPN for a forthcoming in-depth report. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the survey below. It won't take more than 60 seconds of your time. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window<<

SASE is a term that was first coined by Gartner in a study published during 2019 and while it may be tempting to think of it as a product category like a firewall, it's more like a framework or philosophy. SASE encompasses a wide range of technologies that are delivered as a service and are designed to support organizations' secure access needs.

Migrating to a cloud VPN

According to NetMotion's study, over half (54%) of organizations have already moved their VPN services from on-premise to the cloud and this includes VPN products hosted as SaaS offerings or those managed in private clouds such as Microsoft Azure or AWS.

Unlike traditional VPN services, a cloud VPN is not set up and maintained on a company server. Instead the daily operation of an organization's VPN is outsourced to a 'virtual private network as a service' (VPNaas). Cloud VPNs are designed to be compatible with a wide variety of cloud computing applications and offer a higher level of security.

When it comes to the countries where organizations are making the switch to cloud VPNs, Australian (62%) and American (60) organizations are leading the charge while Japanese (46%), British (50%) and German (52%) businesses are slower to migrate.

At the same time though, government and public safety bodies are also more apprehensive about adopting cloud-hosted VPN products with only 29 percent of organizations in these sectors currently using a cloud VPN. Organizations in the healthcare (72%), manufacturing (68%) and legal (56%) fields are the most likely to be utilizing a cloud VPN.