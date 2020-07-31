Oppo Watch release date, price, news, Wear OS and what you need to know

The Oppo Watch, a new Apple Watch lookalike from the Chinese tech company, was unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X2 series in March, and now it’s coming to those who live in the UK.

If the Oppo Watch has even a fraction of the intriguing design, clean software and other cool features of Oppo phones , it's definitely a smartwatch to get excited for.

To give you a better idea of what the Oppo Watch is like, we've collected everything we know about it including its specs, when it’s set to come out and how much it will cost.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new Wear OS smartwatch from Oppo

A new Wear OS smartwatch from Oppo When is it out? October, in the UK

October, in the UK How much will it cost? Starts at £229 (around $300, AU$420)

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Watch was unveiled on March 6 alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro at an event hosted by the company in place of its show at Mobile World Congress, which was cancelled in 2020.

We now know the Oppo Watch is coming to the UK in 2020, but it won’t be out until some point in October. An exact date has yet to be announced.

TechRadar asked Oppo whether the device would be coming to the US, and a spokesperson told us there’s “no plan to make it available in the US at this time”. Oppo has yet to say whether the device will be coming to Australia.

In the UK, the smaller 41mm version of the watch is set to cost £229 (around $300, AU$420) while the larger 46mm watch is £369 (around $480, AU$670).

Oppo Watch design

The Oppo Watch looks a lot like the Apple Watch - it has a square-ish body, which you can attach to replaceable bands. There are two buttons on the right hand side of the device to navigate around menus, plus it has a touchscreen.

There are two Oppo Watch models - the 41mm one has a 1.6-inch screen with 360 x 320 resolution, the 46mm has a 1.91-inch display with 448 x 368 resolution.

For comparison, the largest Apple Watch 5 model has a 1.78-inch screen with a 448 x 368 resolution.

The Oppo Watch has a cool design quirk in that its display curves at the edges, like some smartphones, and that's why, as the resolution suggests, the screen isn't an exact square. That’s just for the 46mm model though, and you’ll get a flat screen on the 41mm device.

The frame is aluminium for the Oppo Watch, and the larger model has a ceramic rear. The smaller watch has water resistance up to three meters, while the larger device has five meter water resistance.

Oppo Watch software

(Image credit: Oppo)

Good news, the Oppo Watch will come with Wear OS software. This will give you access to thousands of apps on the Google Play Store, customize your watch face and means it also has Google Pay integration as well.

Oppo has included its own design over the top of Wear OS, so this won’t look like stock software from some other manufacturers. There are a variety of different elements that Oppo have changed, but the company has yet to reveal any specific details.

Plus, the Oppo Watch will be compatible with both iPhone and Android as it works on Wear OS software. Those with an iOS device will likely have less functionality than those on Android, but it will work on your iPhone if you have one.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Watch fitness

The Oppo Watch features Google Fit functionality like most Wear OS watches, but it also comes with specific features designed for the watch itself.

It can track your location through GPS, and there are five fitness modes designed by Oppo that work with the company’s own health software. Those modes are running, swimming, cycling, fat burning and walking.

There’s a heart rate monitor on the back of the watch, and it comes with constant activity tracking as well. There’s also sleep monitoring and breathing elements of the watch as well, but we’ve yet to learn much about that functionality.

Oppo Watch features

This watch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset inside, which isn’t the most recent and top-end processor from the company but we’ve seen it run well on previous smartwatches.

Oppo confirmed it didn’t include the Snapdragon Wear 4100 as production on the Oppo Watch had already begun before that chipset was announced.

The Oppo Watch has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, so you'll likely be able to download some music onto it for offline listening.

The two different sizes of Oppo Watch have different capacities - 300mAh for the 41mm model and 430mAh for the 46mm device, but because of the difference between screen sizes we'd expect them to last roughly the same amount of time.

There is fast-charging technology here, and Oppo says a 15 minute period on charge will get your watch enough battery to last for 16 hours.

The larger 46mm device comes with LTE connectivity if you want to use features away from your smartphone, but the smaller variant of the watch doesn’t offer that functionality.